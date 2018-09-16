Instagram inspiration: Is orange really the new black for fall 2018?

Kylie Jenner wears an eye-catching shade of orange. — Picture courtesy of Kylie Jenner / Instagram

LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 — Orange was a star shade of the fall/winter 2018 fashion shows in March and February, bringing a bright, positive energy to the season’s collections. So is orange — which isn’t always the easiest colour to wear — really going to be a trend this fall? It looks like it, since fashion icons — followed by thousands, even millions of people on social media — have been busy rocking this colour in a variety of ways. Check out how Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Jasmine Tookes wear orange with style.

All-over orange, like Kylie Jenner

The social media star took fans by surprise recently with this all-over Stabilo-bright look, which appears to be a hit with her followers, if the picture’s comments are anything to go by. Here, Kylie Jenner doesn’t do orange by halves, posing in head-to-toe bright orange outfit and accessories. The model matches a spaghetti-strap body-con dress with a bag and heels all in the same sunny shade.

Summer vibes, like Jasmine Tookes

The American model, Jasmine Tookes, also seems to be an orange convert, rocking the trend since the summer. On vacation in a stunning Italian spot at the beginning of September, the Victoria’s Secret Angel soaked up the sun in a bright orange bikini, contrasting with her partially see-through white beach kimono. And, in case you didn’t get the message, the model is snapped in front of orange parasols and sun loungers, living the tangerine dream with an orange drink in hand.

Casual orange, like Hailey Baldwin

The American model, Hailey Baldwin — who is engaged to Justin Bieber — continues to rock her streetwear style, looking as cool and casual as ever. Early in August, the model shared a snap of herself rocking XXL high-waist jeans and a black leather jacket, given a juicy twist with a bright orange crop top. The outfit’s ‘90s inspirations are also bang on trend.

Sophisticated style, like Rocky Barnes

The model — who counts some 1.4 million Instagram followers — regularly treats fans to snaps of her glamorous and sophisticated looks. Recently in New York for Fashion Week, Rocky Barnes was snapped sporting a colorful dress, matching the orange in the gown’s print with an orange Chanel handbag. It’s a stylish and grown-up way to work this vibrant shade into an outfit, nodding to the trend without going overboard. — AFP-Relaxnews