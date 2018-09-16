Youth minister lends support to Sabah protesters

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said the right to peaceful protest should be safeguarded even if it’s against the ruling government’s interest. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has pledged his support to the eight activists arrested by police in a protest earlier this morning, despite criticism from deputy home minister Datuk Azis Jamman against the event.

Quoting Malay Mail’s report of the arrest, the youth and sports minister who just wrapped up a townhall session with youths in Kota Kinabalu said on Twitter that he is on the way to the police station to meet the activists.

“In the new Malaysia, the right to peaceful protest should be safeguarded even if it’s against the ruling government’s interest,” he said.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Azis Jamman has chastised the eight activists who were arrested for staging a protest earlier this morning for taking their issues to the streets on Malaysia Day.

Calling it unnecessary, Azis also said one of the activists detained, Sabah Parti Amanah Negera Youth chief Mohd Khairudin Daud, should have known better than to stage a protest without a permit.

Earlier today, eight participants of about 100-person crowd in the “Pandang Ke Sabah” rally, co-organised by several student groups were detained by police and allegedly manhandled while trying to disperse the crowd.

The detainees claimed to have been punched and many sustained injuries.

They were protesting for 10 demands including equal education rights, better public transport service and job opportunities for Sabahans.