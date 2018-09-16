Samsung heir in South Korea's delegation to North

Samsung's Lee Jae-yong and the heads of the SK and LG groups will all be part of President Moon Jae-in's delegation. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Sept 16 — The heir to the Samsung empire and the leaders of several other South Korean conglomerates will go to Pyongyang this week for an inter-Korean summit, Seoul announced today.

Samsung’s Lee Jae-yong and the heads of the SK and LG groups will all be part of President Moon Jae-in’s delegation as he heads for a meeting with the North’s leader Kim Jong-un, Moon’s office said.

The vice-president of Hyundai Motor Group — whose founder was a refugee from the North — will also be among the entourage.

Moon, a dove who favours dialogue with the North to nudge it toward denuclearisation, has advocated closer economic ties across the border, despite multiple sanctions on the North over its atomic weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

He is set to fly to the North’s capital on Tuesday for a three-day summit with Kim — his third meeting this year with the young ruler of the isolated country.

The delegation of about 200 includes Seoul’s top officials including its spy chief, foreign minister and defence chief as well as prominent figures in the economy, religion, culture and sports, Moon’s office said.

Lee is the de facto leader of the Samsung group, by far the South’s biggest conglomerate, which includes Samsung Electronics — the world’s largest maker of smartphones as well as memory chips. — AFP