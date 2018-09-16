Two PKR members remanded over alleged party polls bribery

Mohd Fauzi was quoted saying the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 for corruptly soliciting, receiving or agreeing to receive any gratification as an inducement or reward. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Two PKR members were remanded for six days this morning after they were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday for allegedly asking for bribes over their party election.

The Star reported that the remand order for the two men, aged 46 and 48, was granted by Mohd Hadi Hakimi Harun of the Alor Setar Magistrates’ Court this morning.

It reported that the duo, who are Kedah PKR election committee members, had allegedly asked for RM20,000 bribe from a candidate to guarantee that the latter’s name would remain in the system for a PKR division’s election on September 22.

Yesterday, the 48-year-old man was reportedly arrested at an Alor Setar restaurant, while his 46-year-old accomplice at the Pendang toll plaza along the North-South Expressway.

MACC had also seized cash amounting to RM10,000 from the duo.

The arrests were confirmed by Kedah MACC director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad.

Mohd Fauzi was quoted saying the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 for corruptly soliciting, receiving or agreeing to receive any gratification as an inducement or reward.

PKR has yet to comment on the arrests.