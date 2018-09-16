Dr M arrives in Kota Kinabalu to attend Malaysia Day celebration

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is greeted by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (left) upon his arrival at the Kota Kinabalu Airport September 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 16 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali arrived here to attend the Malaysia Day celebration tonight.

The special aircraft carrying the couple touched down at Terminal 1 of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport at 12.20 pm.

They were greeted upon arrival by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, state and federal cabinet members, heads of federal and state government departments as well as thousands of Pakatan Harapan and Parti Warisan Sabah supporters.

The Malaysia Day celebration at Padang Medeka is scheduled to take place at 7pm. — Bernama