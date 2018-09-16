PAS empowers leaders to negotiate PAS’ direction, role in Opposition

Delegates attend PAS’ 64th Muktamar in Kuala Terengganu September 16, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — PAS delegates today passed a motion to empower its central leadership and the consultative Syura Council to determine the party’s direction and role in the Opposition.

The motion had been proposed by its Kota Raja and Lenggong divisions in its 64th muktamar, or annual congress, in Kuala Terengganu this weekend.

The motion would also give mandate to the Syura Council made up of ulama, or religious scholars, to finalise any decision made over the issue.

It was tabled by Kota Raja delegate Mohamad Diah Baharom, supported by Youth wing delegate Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamuden and Kelantan delegate Nik Bahrom Nik Abdullah.

This comes even as PAS had unanimously passed a motion to strengthen Gagasan Sejahtera, its political coalition with among others Berjasa, Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia, and Parti Cinta Malaysia.

The latter motion tabled by the Youth wing also proposed for the PAS-led Kelantan and Terengganu to politically appoint members of Gagasan Sejahtera component parties into the state governments.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed yesterday that the defeated Malay nationalist party is planning to eventually form a new opposition coalition with former rivals PAS for the next general election.

Additionally, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said he envisioned changes in the new coalition, which could be joined by Umno along with other parties albeit no longer under the Barisan Nasional name.