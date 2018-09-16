Blacklisted, Sarawak Report editor detained in Singapore

In a Twitter post, Clare Rewcastle-Brown was said to be detained since she was ‘mysteriously’ put on a blacklist in 2016. — Picture via Twitter/Sarawak Report

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Clare Rewcastle-Brown was arrested early this morning in Singapore following the launch of her book on the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal there.

In a Twitter post, the editor of the Sarawak Report whistle-blower blog was said to be detained since she was “mysteriously” put on a blacklist in 2016.

“Clare was detained in #Singapore at 1AM last night after book launch. Turns out ‘someone’ put her on the blacklist in 2016 but the authorities were baffled why.

“After clarifying who she was they shook her hand and she was free to go. They said she should raise the mystery with gov,” said a tweet on Sarawak Report’s account.

The 1MDB scandal is widely considered to be a major factor in the toppling of Barisan Nasional and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the 14th general election on May 9 this year.

Rewcastle-Brown had played a key role in uncovering the facts behind the 1MDB scandal, including disclosing the identity of the key man behind the scandal, Jho Low.