PAS members committed crime by wearing military garb, veterans’ group says

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang at the opening ceremony of the party's 54th muktamar in Kuala Terengganu September 15, 2018.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — The National Patriots Association (PATRIOT) has slammed PAS for allowing its members to wear uniforms similar to the Malaysian Army’s Number 1 dress, calling it a mockery to a very dignified military tradition.

In a statement, the security forces veterans’ group said the incident yesterday during the Islamist party’s 54th muktamar, or annual congress, on Friday was an offence under Section 140 of the Penal Code.

“The sight of PAS president inspecting a guard of honour dressed in very similar Malaysian Army No 1 Dress and medals has sent shock and disbelief among the veterans.

“Before things get further out of control, PATRIOT urges the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Home Affairs to take appropriate action,” PATRIOT president Brig-Gen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji said in a statement.

Section 140 states that the offence of “wearing any garb, or carries any token resembling any garb or token used by such a soldier, sailor or airman” is punishable with jail which can extend to three months, or fine which can extend to RM1,000, or both.

Arshad said the dress is usually won during ceremonial events or on very important occasions.

“The guard of honour in the military and the police, performed in full ceremonial dress, is usually performed as a mark of respect for the royalties, prime minister, deputy prime minister, defence minister, and the generals.

“It is a serious matter and not to be indiscriminately used by any organisation so as to make a mockery of the very dignified military tradition,” he said.

It said the Chief of Armed Forces or the Chief of Personnel Staff should to be the first to speak up against the offence.

None of them has commented on the incident yet.

“The honour, integrity and traditions of the military and the police must be upheld,” he said.

“It is high time to put a stop to those non-military individuals and organisations wearing military uniform or look alike military uniform, as well as the military ranks.”