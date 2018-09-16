Azmin: Govt to expedite proactive action in Sabah’s east coast to ensure security

said the recent kidnapping incident, for example, had not only threatened public safety, but was also feared to hamper the state’s economic growth. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PENAMPANG, Sept 16 — There is a need to expedite proactive action to ensure security in Sabah’s east coast, according to Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said the recent kidnapping incident, for example, had not only threatened public safety, but was also feared to hamper the state’s economic growth.

“Insya-Allah, I will discuss with the relevant authorities, including the Home Ministry, to expedite a more proactive action.

“The people in Sabah deserve to enjoy peace and prosperity for the years to come,” he said at a PKR solidarity dinner in conjunction with the Malaysia Day celebration here last night.

Azmin, who is also PKR deputy president, also called on party members to strengthen the party to ensure smooth running of efforts to develop the state and ensure the people’s wellbeing.

“All those efforts will only succeed if the party has strong leadership.

“I want to forge a closer cooperation with Sabah and we want to make PKR the main bloc in Sabah state government,” he said. — Bernama