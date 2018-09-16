Rafizi: Muhyiddin should be Anwar’s deputy as PM

Rafizi said Muhyiddin (pic) has contributed a lot to bring Pakatan Harapan (PH) to its current form, and had taken part in the negotiation for seat allocation in the 14th general election. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — PKR’s Rafizi Ramli has suggested Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s deputy, should the latter become the country’s eighth prime minister.

In an interview with The Star, Rafizi said having both prime minister and his deputy from PKR may set a negative connotation, despite PKR having the most number of seats.

“In my view, and this might be controversial, is that when Anwar becomes prime minister, the most senior person to take over as deputy prime minister would be Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“He would complement Anwar. They are more or less the same generation. Both of them would have had the longest experience in government,” he was quoted saying.

Rafizi said Muhyiddin has contributed a lot to bring Pakatan Harapan (PH) to its current form, and had taken part in the negotiation for seat allocation in the 14th general election, representing Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

“When the position of the parties is switched from the present, meaning when PKR takes over the premiership, then it’s only right for Muhyiddin [to be deputy prime minister),” Rafizi reportedly said.

“Not only because he’s the president of PPBM but also due to his seniority and coolheadedness. I’ve seen that coolheadedness during difficult times, especially when negotiating seats.”

On Friday, Anwar said his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail will step down from her deputy prime minister’s post once he becomes the prime minister.

Muhyiddin, who is home minister, went on a month-long medical leave for treatment in Singapore to remove a tumour, and was warded at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore where he underwent an operation to remove a tumour from his pancreas.

The Pagoh MP has also undergone chemotherapy as a precautionary treatment to purge any remaining cancer cells.