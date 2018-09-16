Ibrahimovic scores 500th career goal

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9) celebrates a goal during the first half against Toronto FC at BMO Field. — Reuters pic

TORONTO, Sept 16 — Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic made history yesterday by scoring his 500th career goal in stunning fashion against Toronto FC.

The 36-year-old Ibrahimovic became just the third active footballer to reach the milestone, joining Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ibrahimovic scored 62 of his goals for Sweden with the rest coming while playing for Malmo FF, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and now the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer.

The six-foot-five (1.95 metre) Ibrahimovic joined the 500 club by releasing a perfectly-timed roundhouse kick in the 45th minute that fooled Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono. The goal cut Toronto's lead to 3-1 at BMO Field.

He came into yesterday's game tied for second in MLS scoring with 16 goals this season. — Reuters