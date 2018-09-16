Toyota unveils new Yaris GR Sport and Y20 models

The GR Sport, which is unashamedly inspired by the hot Yaris GRMN, will be powered exclusively by Toyota's 1.5-liter petrol-electric hybrid powertrain. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Sept 16 — Toyota is set to launch two new versions of its Yaris supermini at the 2018 Paris Motor Show next month, and the Japanese auto giant has released images and details of both the GR Sport and the limited edition Y20 ahead of the event.

There's no hiding the fact the Yaris GR Sport has the likes of the Ford Fiesta ST Line in its crosshairs, but this is perhaps a little more contemporary than its Ford rival. That's because the GR Sport, which is unashamedly inspired by the hot Yaris GRMN, will be powered exclusively by Toyota's 1.5-liter petrol-electric hybrid powertrain. Along with that excellent powerplant there are a number of GRMN-inspired upgrades to turn this Yaris into something a little bit special, including Sachs Performance shock absorbers, a solid anti-roll bar and a stance 11mm lower than the standard car. Other features of note include a unique set of 17-inch alloys, unique headlights, a bi-tone black roof with matching rear spoiler, black mirrors, a black grille, and black fog light surrounds. The dark privacy glass that looks really good with the white body in the images is also part of the car's standard equipment.

If something even more special in the Yaris world is what you're looking for, the second new version Toyota is bringing to Paris might be the answer. The model in question is the Yaris Y20, which is a limited edition version of the supermini that's been produced to celebrate 20 years of Yaris being in production.

Paying homage to the launch of the original Yaris at the Paris Motor Show back in 1998, just 1,998 units of the Y20 will be produced. The car's gold paint mirrors the original, but this one adds more contemporary touches such as a bi-tone dark grey roof, grey side moldings, a grey front grille, grey door mirror casings and grey fog light surrounds.

On the inside there's a new checker pattern fabric upholstery, which is complemented by grey highlights and Y20 badging for the instrument panel and front seatbacks. No details of the engine have been revealed just yet, but after the 1,998 Launch Edition models there will be a non-limited Y20 production car to continue the celebrations. — AFP-Relaxnews