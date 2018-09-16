Perak seal spot in Sukma football semis

LUMUT, Sept 16 — Defending champions Perak qualified for the semifinals of the Perak Sukma football competition after edging the Federal Territories 4-3 in the quarterfinals at the Manjung Stadium here yesterday.

They will be facing Sabah in the semis tomorrow.

The hosts were leading 2-0 at half-time courtesy of goals by Muhamad Asyraaf Mat Pushni in the 25th minute and Muhammad Alif Safwan Mohd Salahuddin three minutes later.

On resumption, Tan Yung Hong narrowed the deficit for the visitors when he scored in the 62nd minute only to see Muhammad Alif Safwan score again in the 74th minute for Perak.

Perak, however, had a close sgave wheen David John Bapist and Azman Chuhu scored again for the Federal Territories in the 85th and 90th minutes.

Muhammad Alif Rieza Naharuddin then rescued Perak by scoring the fourth goal for the team in the 120th minute (extra time).

Meanwhile, Terengganu will meet Kedah in the semi-finals after defeating Perlis 2-1 at the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) Stadium, Lumut.

Terengganu’s goals were scored by Wan Mohamad Fazli Wan Ghazali (37th min) and Mohamad Ridzuan Mohd Razali (71st) while Perlis' only goal was scored by Muhammad Redzwan Hasrin in the 8th minute. — Bernama