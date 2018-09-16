TV shows bowing out this season: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Veep,’ ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and more

Emilia Clarke plays Daenerys Targaryen on 'Game of Thrones'. — Picture courtesy of HBO/YouTube LLC

LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 — Fans of Game of Thrones (GoT), Veep, The Big Bang Theory, Homeland and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will have to bid farewell to their favourite shows as they return for a final run this TV season.

Game of Thrones

Awaited with eager anticipation around the globe, HBO’s fantasy drama is set to return for an eighth and final season. The show’s last six episodes are expected to air in the spring or summer of 2019. The show will be a huge loss for the US TV network, whose adaptation of the George RR Martin books has drawn huge audiences. HBO is currently working on various spin-offs to fill the GoT-shaped hole.

Veep

Selina Meyer has enjoyed a political career like no other. After serving as US Vice-President, the former senator — played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus — enjoyed a brief stint in the Oval Office when her incumbent resigned. She is now continuing life as an ex-President. The comedy show, full of sarcastic quips, cutting jibes and infinitely quotable insults, will retire from office after a seventh and final season, due on HBO in the spring.

The Big Bang Theory

The Pasadena nerds — Leonard, Sheldon, Amy, Penny, Raj, Howard and Bernadette — will bow out in the spring of 2019 after a 12-year stint on CBS. The series, co-created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, is one of the most-watched shows in the USA and worldwide. Season 12, which has 24 episodes, kicks off September 24 on US TV network CBS.

Homeland

After eight years spent tracking down terrorists, Carrie Mathison will be handing back her weapons and heading off into the sunset, along with Saul Berenson. Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin will be bow out with the eighth and final season of the show — created by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and Gideon Raff — screening in the US on Showtime in June 2019.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tina Fey’s quirky and original comedy will end after its fourth season, the second seven-episode installment of which comes January 25 to Netflix. However, this may not be the end of Kimmy’s story, since Tina Fey hasn’t excluded the idea of potentially making a film to conclude Kimmy’s adventures. — AFP-Relaxnews