Anwar attends Malaysia Day Eve Unity Concert

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks at the Malaysia Day Eve Unity Concert in Petaling Jaya September 15, 2018. — Pictures by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Sept 16 — PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last night joined more than 5,000 Malaysians at the Malaysia Day Eve Unity Concert in conjunction with the 55th Malaysia Day at Padang Timur here.

Anwar went to the concert, which was held for the first time, upon his return from a visit to Singapore yesterday.

Among artistes who performed at the concert which started about 9 pm were Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Bunkface, Jaclyn Victor, Estranged and Sufian Suhaimi.

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza performs at the Malaysia Day Eve Unity Concert in Petaling Jaya September 15, 2018.

Anwar, in his brief speech, called on Malaysian to together rebuild the country and stay away from corruption and racism.

As the highlight of the concert, Anwar joined the crowd for a countdown of the Malaysia Day and simultaneously the five-kilometre Harapan Run was flagged-off.

Also present were Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and his deputy, Steven Sim Chee Keong.

Both the events were part of the Pesta Harapan Malaysia 2018 programmes organised by the Malaysiakini newsportal. — Bernama