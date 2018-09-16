Lyon need late goal to draw at Caen who finish with nine men

Lyon have seven points from five games and are already eight behind leaders Paris St Germain, who have won all their matches. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Sept 16 — Olympique Lyonnais continued their lacklustre start to the season when they needed a late equaliser to draw 2-2 at Caen who finished with nine men in Ligue 1 yesterday.

Lyonnais, third last season, took the lead with a Nabil Fekir free kick on the stroke of halftime but were pegged back by a Claudio Beauvue penalty eight minutes after the break.

Caen had Alexander Djiku sent off two minutes later for a high kick which connected with Fekir’s face but, even with 10 men, they took the lead with a Prince Oniangue header in the 73rd minute.

Ferland Mendy curled in an equaliser in the 89th minute to spare Lyonnais’ blushes before the hosts had Baissama Sankoh dismissed for head-butting Rafael.

Lyon have seven points from five games and are already eight behind leaders Paris St Germain, who have won all their matches.

“We are both very proud and very frustrated,” said Caen coach Fabien Mercadal. “We know that in football, there are things that you can control and there are things we do not control.”

Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe scored a hat-trick, including two penalties which he also won, to give Lille a 3-2 win at Amiens which kept them in second place with 10 points.

Last season’s runners-up AS Monaco drew 1-1 at Toulouse after Youri Tielemans put them ahead and Aaron Leya Iseka levelled. Third-placed Toulouse have 10 points, behind Lille on goal difference, while struggling Monaco have five. — Reuters