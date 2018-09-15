Nik Nazmi tells PKR members to stop griping, focus on victory for Anwar

PKR Youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad called on party members to ‘stop griping’ but instead focus on victory for PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the upcoming Port Dickson by-election. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — PKR Youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad called on party members to “stop griping” but instead focus on victory for PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the upcoming Port Dickson by-election.

He said there was nothing surprising about Anwar’s decision to contest the Port Dickson seat and furthermore it had received the consent of party leaders and endorsement of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“So any differences should be set aside and not played up. Now the task for us is to get the best result possible for Anwar (in the by-election),” he told reporters after opening the 208 Job Fair for People with Different Abilities (OKU) at the Datuk Keramat Sports Complex here today.

Nik Nazmi, who is also Pakatan Harapan Youth chief, was commenting on the mixed reaction in PKR regarding Anwar’s move to contest in Port Dickson to make a comeback to Parliament.

In Johor Baru, PKR strategy director Akmal Nasir said PKR targeted a 65 per cent turnout among young voters in the by-election.

“Even if we get 50 per cent, it would suffice but we are targetting 65 per cent. It will be challenging but not impossible (to get that percentage of young voters to come out and vote,” he said.

Incumbent Port Dickson MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, from PKR, on Wednesday announced that he was vacating his seat to give way to Anwar who is slated to succeed Dr Mahathir as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister.

In Nilai, Negri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan chairman Aminuddin Harun said the coalition would be activating its election machinery for the by-election next week.

Aminuddin, who is also Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar and state PKR chairman, said that although the Election Commission had yet to announce the nomination and polling dates, early preparations were needed to ensure a resounding victory for Anwar.

“We want Pakatan Harapan to win big and also a high turnout, these are our twin objectives,” he told reporters. — Bernama