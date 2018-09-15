Dr Wan Azizah urges private medical practitioners to do more for non-state actors

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today called on private medical practitioners to do more in supporting non-state actors, which is the third pillar in the country, by providing their services to the needy and marginalised. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today called on private medical practitioners to do more in supporting non-state actors, which is the third pillar in the country, by providing their services to the needy and marginalised.

She said they could help the non-state actors, such local communities, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), social enterprises and social activists, through donations, by volunteering time and services, as well as by actually joining these entities as key leaders.

“This is important because medical services are highly regulated and governed by strict professional standards. Anyone can cook and feed the homeless, but it requires qualified medical doctors to provide them medical services.

“On my part, I plan to use institutions such as Yayasan Kebajikan Negara to play a bigger role to raise funds and support the needy, as well as non-state actors such as NGOs, communities and social activists,” she said at the Federation of Private Medical Practitioners’ Association dinner, here tonight.

Dr Wan Azizah said the new era of Malaysia, which she termed as Fajr Doctrine, must not only recognise the role of non-state actors, but their growth should be nurtured and supported.

Therefore, she said, the state and private sector could join hands in supporting the non-state actors.

“The state can play its part by supporting through legislation and funding for these non-state actors. The private sector can fund as well work closely with non-state actors through their CSR (corporate social responsibility) programmes,” she added.

Meanwhile Dr Wan Azizah said as the healthcare cost was expected to increase both as a result of organic growth and demand for high-end treatment facilities, doctors in both the public and private sectors should play their role in checking commercialisation on healthcare.

“Their combined voices will ensure the right planning is done when policy-makers rework their strategies for the next Malaysia Plan,” she said.

Also present at the event was Federation of Private Medical Practitioners’ Association president Dr Steven Chow.

During the event, Dr Wan Azizah received a mock-cheque of RM100,000 from Dr Steven as contribution to Tabung Harapan Malaysia. — Bernama