A celebration of hope for Malaysia Day

People come together to celebrate Pesta Harapan Malaysia 2018 in Petaling Jaya September 15, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali Petaling Jaya, Sept 15 — Malaysians from all walks of life flooded Padang Timur here today to usher in Malaysia Day at the Pesta Harapan Malaysia Unity Concert.

The carnival-like atmosphere began early in the evening with crowds trickling in by 5pm as they thronged exhibition booths, food trucks and a car boot sale.

Malaysians leave their messages of hope and love at a booth in Kuala Lumpur, September 15, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

As the sun sets and the lights came on, the numbers in attendance swelled as the stage was set for performances from the likes of local indie band Couple, multi-talented celebrity Soo Wincci, and the beats of White Percussion Uni, amongst many others to warm the crowd up.

With a star-studded line-up that also included top acts in Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Jaclyn Victor and Bunkface, political figures and celebrities partied away into the countdown to midnight, as top comedians Kavin Jay and Papi Zak kept the momentum of the party going.

Hosts Kavin Jay and Papi Zak kept the crowd in stitches at the Malaysia Day celebration in Kuala Lumpur, September 15, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

With fireworks and the flag-off of the 5km LED Harapan Run, the Pesta Harapan Malaysia is set to continue next week with the Malaysian qualifier for the World Electronic Sports Games and the series of debates and town hall sessions under the Voice for Nation Building.

Malay Mail is co-media partner of the event, organised by Malaysiakini and [email protected]