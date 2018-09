Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in action during qualifying in the Singapore Grand Prix 2018, September 15, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 15 — Championship leader Lewis Hamilton stormed to pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix today, the Mercedes driver lapping the Marina Bay Street Circuit in 1:36.015 to edge out Max Verstappen in a Red Bull.

Hamilton, 30 points clear of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel with seven rounds remaining, secured a record-extending 79th pole position of his career as his main title rival could manage only third place on the grid, 0.613 seconds behind. — Reuters