Two men slashed , believed by ‘Geng 36 members’

ALOR SETAR, Sept 15 —Two men were seriously injured when stabbed several times by a group of three men, believed to be members of a drug smuggling syndicate, in Jalan Sejati, Sungai Petani near here last Thursday.

Kedah Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the incident occurred about 1.30 pm when the victims, aged 24 and 38, were with two other friends there.

A group of three men, believed to be members of “geng 36” and all wearing masks, arrived in a Perodua Myvi car and attacked them, he said, adding that their two friends managed to flee.

He said one of the victims, the one aged 38, was released from prison last June 22 after serving time for a case under the Prevention of crime Act 1959.

Both the victims are being treated at the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital in Sungai Petani and they are reported to be in stable condition, he added.

Police are investigating the case under Section 326 of the Penal Code and urged those with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama