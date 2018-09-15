Relentless Liverpool sweep aside Tottenham to stay top

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum scores their first goal in their match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Wembley Stadium in London, September 15, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 15 — Liverpool continued their perfect start to the season to stay top of the Premier League after a goal in each half gave them a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley today.

Georginio Wijnaldum picked the perfect time to score his first away goal in the Premier League when he headed Liverpool into a 39th-minute lead, before Roberto Firmino steered home a second early in the second half to ensure Liverpool made it five wins from five.

In the time since Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat at Tottenham in October last year, they have had the best defensive record in the Premier League, having kept more clean sheets than any other team, but they were denied another in stoppage time by Erik Lamela.

Lamela’s goal from a tight angle was deemed a mere consolation, though, as Spurs slipped to consecutive league defeats for the first time since the final two games of the 2015-16 season, meaning they remain outside the top four. — Reuters