Azmin: Federal govt focus on providing basic needs in Sabah

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the the federal government is committed to paying specific attention to developing basic needs including clean water, electricity and roads in Sabah’s remote areas. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KENINGAU, Sept 15 — The federal government is committed to paying specific attention to developing basic needs including clean water, electricity and roads in Sabah’s remote areas such as Keningau, Pensiangan, Tenom, and other interior districts in the state.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the provision of the basic needs must be done promptly as some development projects have not been finished resulting in residents in the affected areas having difficulties in obtaining these needs.

“This problem needs to be solved so that developments can be expanded to rural areas and inland Sabah to avoid massive migration to the city, and this is our focus now,” he told reporters after officiating the ‘2018 Sambutan Ambang Malaysia’ today.

A total of 2,000 local people attended the event which was also attended by Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah as well as heads of Federal and state government departments.

Meanwhile, Azmin said the Pakatan Harapan government would continue to focus on bringing development in rural and interior Sabah to enable the people in the areas to also enjoy the wealth of the country. — Bernama