Immigration Dept cripples international prostitution syndicate

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 15 — The Immigration Department has crippled an international prostitution syndicate offering sex services with women from seven countries through the WeChat message application in two separate raids carried out in Selangor, yesterday and today.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali, in a statement today, said 26 foreign women, two Bangladeshi men and four local men were detained during the raids carried out in Petaling Jaya and Subang Jaya, Selangor.

“Detained foreign prostitutes comprised women from Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Krgystan, Kazakhstan, China, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia. However, the advertisement claimed the women are from Japan and Korea. Cash amounting to RM10,070, believed to be proceeds from the activities was also seized,” he said.

He said the first raid was carried out yesterday (Sept 14) in Petaling Jaya, and the department enforcement team located the foreign prostitutes even though they were placed in separate rooms on three different floors of a hotel.

“During the raid, nine women from Mongolia, one from Krgyzstan, one from Uzbekistan, two from China, and one from Vietnam were detained. Also arrested two local men suspected as members of the syndicate,” he said.

The arrest also led to another raid at a hotel in Subang Jaya where the same syndicate operated similar vice activities.

“In the second raid carried out earlier today, four women from Mongolia, three from China, two from Indonesia, one from Kazakhstan, one from Thailand and one from Vietnam were arrested. Also detained were two local men and a Bangladeshi man, believed to be syndicate workers,” he said.

Another Bangladeshi man, believed to be a cleaner at the hotel was also arrested for failing to show a valid identification document during inspection.

He said all detainees were housed at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot and investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Passport Act 1966 and the Immigration Regulations 1963. — Bernama