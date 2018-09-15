Sarawak lauds plan to review rural air transport services policy

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said Sarawak has agreed with the plan of the Ministry of Transport to review the rural air transport services (RAS) policy. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 15 — The state government has agreed with the plan of the Ministry of Transport to review the rural air transport services (RAS) policy.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the matter was discussed with Transport Minister Anthony Loke during a meeting yesterday.

RAS, however, should focus only on rural sectors such as Bario, Ba’kelalan, Marudi, Baram, Long Seridan, while inter-city routes were opened for commercial flights, he said when met after launching the Sarawak level World Cleanup Day Programme at Tebingan Kampung Masjid here today.

Yesterday Loke, in his first working visit to Sarawak since being appointed Minister of Transport, said the RAS policy in Sarawak and Sabah would be improved for the benefit of the people of both states who relied heavily on the service.

In addition, the chief minister also expressed the state government’s support for the Finance Ministry’s initiative to exempt SST for the rural route flight services.

On a direct flight from Kuching to Jakarta, Abang Johari hoped it could be launched as soon as possible to further boost the medical tourism sector in Sarawak.

Currently, he said that patients coming to Sarawak from Jakarta for medical purposes and treatments had to come via Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama