Minister invites auto industry players to submit proposals on third national car

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 15 — Players in the automotive industry are invited to submit proposals to the government on the third national car project, said International Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister, Ignatius Darell Leiking.

He said the proposals would be studied by various agencies under his ministry, including the Malaysia Automotive Institute (MAI).

“The deadline for the submission is Oct 15,” he told reporters after officiating MAI’s open day here, today.

On another note, he said the MAI would facilitate interested parties in obtaining the latest technology in the automotive industry.

Darell, who is also the Penampang Member of Parliament, said the MAI would be opening a new branch in Sabah to give more opportunities for the people to participate in the automotive industry. — Bernama