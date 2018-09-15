Anwar: Malaysia to become new economic force in the region

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he was greatly optimistic that Malaysia can be transformed into a new economic force in the region. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SINGAPORE, Sept 15 — Malaysia’s Prime Minister-in-waiting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he was greatly optimistic that Malaysia can be transformed into a new economic force in the region.

In addressing the audience at the S Rajaratnam Endowment Dialogue, Anwar attributed such strong expectations to Malaysia’s “vibrant pro-growth policies, stable and clean business environment.”

“With the rule of law prevailing and democratic institutions firmly in place.. I believe, God Willing, Malaysia will emerge once again as an exemplary economic power,” he added.

The Dialogue was a key programme of the Singapore Summit 2018 held at the Shangri-La Hotel here.

Also presence were Singapore Former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong and Chief Executive Officer of Temasek Holdings, Ho Ching.

The Singapore Summit is organised by the Temasek Foundation Connects with the support of the Singapore Economic Development Board, GIC Pte Ltd, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Trade & Industry, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Temasek.

Taking a question from the floor on Singapore-Malaysia relations, Anwar who is also Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president-elect asked in turn, “is there any problem?”.

“I honestly don’t believe that there is a problem (between the two countries),” he said and received a round of applause.

Anwar who is also the de facto leader of the governing Pakatan Harapan coalition in Malaysia also made a promise, saying: “If and when I assume the premiership I will make sure the first country I visit is Singapore.” — Bernama