Perak air rifle team is winning team in Sukma shooting event

— Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sep 15 — Perak shooting team bagged two gold medals via the men’s 50m pistol team event and women’s 10m air rifle team event at the 19th Malaysian Games (Sukma) Perak today.

Perak’s Siau Zianyi, Muhd Amir Faris Basri and Ilmi Azri Abdul Razak scored a total of 1534 points to win the gold medal in the men’s team event at the Darul Ridzuan Shooting Range here.

Perak scored the same points with the shooters from Terengganu Muhammad Syafiqrul Firdaus Mohd Husni, Safirredzuan Salim and Muhamad Qamarul Naim Abu Aziz, who took the silver medal. However, the host emerged as the champion after shooting nearest to the X ring.

Johor took the silver medal with a total score of 1532 points.

For the women’s event Perak’s Nur Fatin Syairah Andul Lathif, Sharifah Noor Ellyna Syed Abdul Hamid and Nurul Athirah Huzaimi scored a total of 1828.8 points to win the gold medal.

— Picture by Farhan Najib

Pahang’s Shalyn Najjihah Muhamad Sharif, Nur Aqilah Mohd Faizul Anuar and Nur Afiqah Mohammad Najib settled for the silver medal with five points behind, whilst Selangor score 1806.4 points to win the bronze medal.

Perak also won a silver medal through Siau in the men’s 50m pistol individual event.

Siau was beaten by Muhammad Qamarul who won the gold medal in the event.

Muhammad Qamarul also broke the previous record of 540 which was held by Negri Sembilan’s Jasmi Mohamad Zin back in 2014 and before that Muhamad Muhaithir Johari in 2012 with a single point.

Johor’s Muhammad Hudzriy Jaslan settled for the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Wilayah Persekutuan’s Nur Izazi Rosli won the gold medal for the women’s 10m air rifle event with a total of 623.3 points.

The silver medal won by Shalyn Najjihah Muhamad Sharif from Pahang with a total of 620.7 points and Nur Fatin from Perak took the bronze medal with 619.2 points.

The Sukma shooting event will continue with the men’s team and individual 10m air rifle, men’s 25m rapid fire pistol and women’s team and individual 50m rifle prone tomorrow.