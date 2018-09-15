Police cripple gang whose members impersonate as police, immigration officers to rob victims

File picture of Malaysian police at a checkpoint. Police have crippled a gang, whose members robbed victims by impersonating as police or immigration officers, with the arrest of four men in two raids in Penang. — AFP pic

BALIK PULAU, Sept 15 — Police have crippled a gang, known as “Geng Bangau”, whose members robbed victims by impersonating as police or immigration officers, with the arrest of four men in two raids in Penang.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt A.A Anbalagan said two of them were arrested last Sept 8 at Taman Bukit Juru, Bukit Mertajam, and the other two in George Town last Wednesday.

The four suspects, aged between 22 and 34, who included an Indonesian national, robbed their victims, mostly foreign nationals in Penang, by impersonating as police or immigration officers, he said, adding that there were also cases where the victim were taken to a bank or ATM and forced to withdraw their money.

He said following the arrest of the suspects, police also seized a Proton Waja and five handphones.

Two of the suspects had previous records for crime and drug-related offences, he added. — Bernama