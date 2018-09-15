Bangladeshi man detain for allegedly molesting UK tourist

A Bangladeshi man was detained for allegedly molesting a female tourist in an incident along Lebuh Acheh. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 15 — A Bangladeshi man was detained for allegedly molesting a female tourist in an incident along Lebuh Acheh here last night.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the victim, who is a 33-year-old tourist from the United Kingdom and a lawyer by profession, claimed that she was walking in the area when the man touched her.

“She screamed for help and the suspect, aged 38, attempted to flee, but a passer-by managed to apprehend him,” he added.

He said the suspect, who is a labourer, was found without valid travel document and work permit.

In another development, Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said police detained a 34-year-old man in connection with motorcycle theft reported in the district.

The man was arrested during a raid at a house in Taman Perwira, Bukit Mertajam, at 11.45 pm yesterday and police also recovered a Yamaha Ego LC, believed to have been stolen in Tasek Mutiara, he added.

He said the police also seized syabu, worth RM150 and some drug paraphernalia.

The man, who is an unemployed, also tested positive for drug, he added. — Bernama