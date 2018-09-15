Nurul Izzah denies issue of nepotism in PKR

PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar refutes that there will be a question of nepotism in the party if her father Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim become a member of parliament. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Sept 15 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar refutes that there will be a question of nepotism in the party if her father Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim become a member of parliament.

Looking at criticisms and views positively, the Permatang Pauh Member of Parliament said she would focus on the work and the task given to her by the people.

Nurul Izzah stressed that, to counter the perception (nepotism), contracts and funds should not be given to those comprising family members when one held posts in the government.

“We take it (accusation of nepotism) positively and understand that there will be voices that disagree with us. Thank God I am not included in the Central Government.

‘’I am very grateful at being given the opportunity by the people of Permatang Pauh who are the voices on issues including the empowerment of the young people in Technical and Vocation Education and Training,” she told reporters after opening the Penang Mini RTC My Malaysia Carnival in Mengkuang Titi here today.

She said this in response to former Bersih 2.0 chairman Datuk S. Ambiga, who questioned the move to hold the Port Dickson by-election (PRK) to pave the way for Anwar to return to Parliament.

Ambiga reported that Datuk Danyal Balagopal’s resignation triggered allegations of nepotism in PKR.

Meanwhile, on the request of Port Dickson Parti Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Port Dickson which did not want PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli and Kapar Member of Parliament, Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid to campaign in the area (Port Dickson), Nurul Izzah said she appreciated the matter.

“I appreciate the statement of the Port Dickson Bersatu leadership and I hope in this environment we will bring the harmony we want, namely, to fulfil our promises and agenda to the people,” she said.

On the Port Dickson PRK, Nurul Izzah said she would discuss with Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun.

“The Mentri Besar, who is also Negri Sembilan PKR chief, has issued a statement yesterday to the effect that a meeting (on the PRK) has commenced and I will hold discussions with him. Of course, local issues will be focused on, and, of course, too, we need the work of all with a desire to make the voice in parliament which can be heard and impactful. — Bernama