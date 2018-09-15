No disciplinary action against Nazri Aziz, says Zahid

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said no disciplinary action will be taken against Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz even though he expressed support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election. — Bernama pic

KUALA NERUS, Sept 15 — No disciplinary action will be taken against Padang Rengas Umno division chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz even though he expressed support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election, says Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid said Nazri’s action did not represent Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) even though he openly supported the Parti Keadlilan Rakyat president-elect.

“What disciplinary action on him (Nazri)? We do not have a problem if Nazri supports Datuk Seri Anwar in Port Dickson.

“We celebrate differences in opinions...what had been stated by Nazri did not represent Umno and BN on the overall as it was merely his personal view and as an Umno division chief, we respect the difference,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid was speaking to reporters after attending the 64th PAS Muktamar (annual general assembly) here today.

Nazri said he is serious about supporting Anwar and PKR as a way out for Umno to return as the government.

Meanwhile in a separate media conference, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said the opposition would not give PKR an easy path to win the Port Dickson by-election.

He said this included PAS’s readiness to put a candidate if BN or Umno is not contesting to seize the vacant parliamentary seat after its MP Datuk Danyal Abdullah tendered his resignation.

“We will not give him a walkover...if there are no people contesting, PAS can contest... at least we can have the joint effort with Umno in preparation for the GE15... win or lose is another matter ” Abdul Hadi said. — Bernama