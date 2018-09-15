Sports minister: RM15m allocated to build, upgrade sports infrastructure in Muar

Syed Saddiq says the ministry has allocated about RM15 million to develop and upgrade sports infrastructure in Muar. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MUAR, Sept 15 ― The Youth and Sports Ministry has allocated about RM15 million to develop and upgrade sports infrastructure in the state.

Its Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the move was to ensure the sports facilities in the district could be fully utilised by the public as well as help make Muar become a venue of choice for any sporting events in the future.

The Muar MP said these were among the efforts undertaken by the ministry in its plan to turn Muar into Johor’s sports hub.

“The upgrading works have already begun and will be carrying out in stages.

“For the construction of new infrastructure, we plan to build extreme sports and archery sites and the project is expected to begin next year,” he said after officiating the Merdeka Sports Carnival 2018 at Tanjung Ketapang here today.

Also present were Johor Youth, Sports and Culture Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar and Youth and Sports Ministry secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali. ― Bernama