Sukma 2018: Three Terengganu, Johor football players suspended for three matches

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Three football players from Terengganu and Johor who were shown the red card following a fracas in a Perak Malaysia Games (Sukma 2018) match will be suspended for three matches including one automatic match.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Disciplinary Committee in a media statement stressed there would be more severe warning and punishments if they repeat the offence.

The three Terengganu players, Mohammad Rahmat Makasuf, Mohamad Shafawi Mohamad and Muhamad Fakrul Wahid were punished for infringing Article 50.1 (d) read together with Article 18.4 of the FAM Disciplinary Code after they punched and kicked Johor players.

The three suspension matches are Terengganu-Federal Territory game on Sept 12 (automatic suspension match), Terengganu-Perlis match today and the semi-finals if they qualified.

If they did not qualify, the suspension would be brought to the first following official match.

Johor however have been eliminated from Sukma after they lost to Terengganu 1-2 and the three suspension matches would be brought to next three official games.

The three Johor players punished are Mohamad Hariz Kamarudin, Nur Ismail Sukandar and Muhammad Azrul Haziq Aminuddin.

At UPSI Stadium in Tanjung Malim on September 10, the Terengganu-Johor match was marred by a brawl during injury time which was sparked off by pushing among players.

The incident also caused a linesman who tried to stop the fight, to be pushed to the ground. — Bernama