Patriot group denies claiming ex-lawmaker got RM25m to quit PD seat

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — An allegation spread online that Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah received RM25 million to resign as Port Dickson MP did not originate from the National Patriot Association, the retired security personnel group said today.

The group said Brig. Gen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji, to whom the message was attributed, never made such claims.

The offending message in Malay described Patriot president Mohamad Arshad as accusing Danyal of selling his seat for the stated sum after veterans purportedly donated millions to support his general election campaign.

“Patriot would like to categorically state that neither BG Mohamed Arshad nor Patriot has made the purported statement.

“We are disgusted that such unethical tactic is still being employed by the enemies of Pakatan Harapan employing cybertroopers to spread falsehood, lies, and confusion and to put our president, Patriot and PH in a bad light.”

The group is among the more outspoken critics of Danyal’s decision to abandon the seat to allow Anwar an opportunity to run for a parliamentary seat.

It warned that it may take legal action against those behind the allegation.

Retired admiral Danyal resigned as Port Dickson MP on Wednesday to create a vacancy for Anwar, but the Election Commission has yet to meet and decide on the dates for the eventual poll.