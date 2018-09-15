Amanah VP: Pakatan must respect Anwar’s decision to contest the PD seat

Datuk Mahfuz Omar says solid support from members and the leadership of component parties is crucial for PH to win and subsequently defend the Parliamentary seat. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

ALOR SETAR, Sept 15 ― Everyone in Pakatan Harapan (PH) must respect the decision of PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest the Port Dickson Parliamentary seat.

Parti Amanah vice-president, Datuk Mahfuz Omar said solid support from members and the leadership of component parties was crucial for PH to win and subsequently defend the Parliamentary seat.

“Our (Amanah) stand is to continue to fully support Anwar in contesting the seat and will continue to join in the by-election campaign for the constituency in the best manner possible because he (Anwar) had decided and everyone must respect (the decision).

“Of course there are numerous comments from the people on the matter, but for us, it is the commitment of Pakatan Harapan (PH) which was reached before the 14th General Election (GE14) ,” he told Bernama at the “Kayuhan Merdeka 2018” program here today.

About 150 participants took part in the 150 kilometre cycling program around Alor Setar.

Mahfuz, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Pokok Sena, said the attitude of the incumbent MP for Port Dickson, Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah who had sacrificed to allow Anwar to contest and join Tun Mahathir’s Cabinet team, should be praised.

In this regard, Mahfuz urged everyone against turning the issue into a controversy and to be united and to focus attention to the by-election for the Port Dickson Parliamentary seat.

In the last general election, Danyal Balagopal had won the seat with a majority of 17,710 votes when he polled 36,225 votes against 18,515 votes garnered by the Barisan Nasional candidate and 6,594 votes polled by PAS. ― Bernama