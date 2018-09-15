PAS admits weakness in controlling social media caused it to lose election

PAS delegates listening to the speeches during the PAS Muktamar in Kuala Terengganu September 15, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA NERUS, Sept 15 — PAS concedes that the weakness of its machinery to control the social media has led to the party’s defeat in the 14th General Election (GE14).

Its president, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said the matter was stated in the post mortem carried out on the party’s achievement that took into account the views of everyone including academicians, community leaders and thinkers from within and outside the country.

“PAS and its partners in Gagasan Sejahtera went down on the uneven ground during GE14 compared to the Barisan Nasional (BN) which had the advantage in terms of the media, machinery and finance.

“As well as competing with Pakatan Harapan (PH) which had the advantage over the social media without moral boundaries. Yet with all the limitations, PAS had succeeded in retaining Kelantan and recaptured Terengganu,” he said.

He said this when delivering the PAS Presidential Policy Speech at the 64th PAS Annual Assembly at the Gong Badak Indoor Stadium, here today.

Among the guests who attended the assembly to fullfil the invitation for the first time was Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his delegation.

Commenting further, Abdul Hadi said the weakness in controlling the social media led to the message intended to be delivered by the party to the non-Muslims and young voters failed to reach its target.

This challenge required PAS to redouble efforts in a more strategic manner to ensure the victory agenda in GE15 will be achieved five years from now. — Bernama