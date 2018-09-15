DAP endorses PKR’s PD Move

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the intentionally-triggered poll was necessary to express Malaysia’s commitment to democracy and the rule of law, among others. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — DAP offered its official support today for PKR’s decision on Wednesday to cause a by-election for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the intentionally-triggered poll was necessary to express Malaysia’s commitment to democracy and the rule of law, among others.

“Anwar’s return to Parliament is overdue when he was unjustly disqualified from his parliamentary seat in 2015, following his criminal conviction for sodomy which has been recognised as a travesty of justice, leading to a full pardon granted to Anwar by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said in a statement.

He claimed the Opposition parties will resort to racial politics in a bid to frustrate Anwar’s return.

Lim, also the finance minister, went on to repeat his claim that Barisan Nasional left the country with over RM1 trillion in “debt”.

Although PAS has indicated it does not plan to contest in the by-election, Lim also accused the Islamist party of prejudice against non-Muslims and being incapable of governing.

“In fact, Kelantan is practically bankrupt in that they are unable to pay their state government’s staff salary and had to rely on the federal government for help.”

Lim went on to affirm his party’s intention to deploy every resource to support Anwar’s campaign.

Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah resigned as Port Dickson MP on Wednesday to create a vacancy for Anwar, but the Election Commission has yet to meet and decide on the dates for the eventual poll.