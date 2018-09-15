PAS: No free ride for Anwar in PD

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks at the PAS Muktamar in Kuala Terengganu September 15, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA NERUS, Sept 15 ― PAS is prepared to field a challenger to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim if Umno has doubts about its chances in Port Dickson, said Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

The PAS president said the Opposition must not let Anwar stroll into Parliament on a walkover.

“We do not want to give him a free victory. If others will not stand, then we will,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the 55th PAS Muktamar here today.

“It will at least be good training for future elections. Whether we win or lose is a separate matter.”

PAS previously said it was boycotting the poll as it was against PKR’s move to force a vacancy.

The Islamists criticised the move as a waste of funds and an inconvenience to voters.

Umno’s Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz urged his party this week not to block Anwar’s bid to return to Parliament, telling them they may need to work with PKR later.

Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah resigned as Port Dickson MP on Wednesday to create a vacancy for Anwar, but the Election Commission has yet to meet and decide on the dates for the eventual poll.