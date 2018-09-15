Hadi concedes new Dr M ‘better’ than before

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks at the PAS Muktamar in Kuala Terengganu September 15, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA NERUS, Sept 15 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s second stint as prime minister is an improvement on his previous tenure, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang admitted today.

When asked at his party’s Muktamar today whether he felt Dr Mahathir has learned from past missteps, the PAS president answered in the affirmative.

“His thinking has changed. He has more experience and he learned from his previous weaknesses,” Hadi told reporters.

“We expect he is more mature now, hence the promise to restore oil royalty payments to Kelantan and Terengganu.”

Dr Mahathir was the country’s fourth prime minister from 1981 to 2003.

He was appointed as the seventh prime minister after leading Pakatan Harapan to victory in the 14th general election.