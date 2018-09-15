Dior celebrates life with new 'Tete de Mort' jewellery collection

The white gold and blue chalcedony ring from the Dior Joaillerie ‘Tete de Mort’ collection. ― AFP pic

PARIS, Sept 15 ― Dior has unveiled a new “Tête de Mort” jewellery collection inspired by the desire to love life and live each moment with passion. This is reflected not only in the motifs chosen for each jewellery creation, but also in the soft and symbolic colours.

Designed by Dior Joaillerie creative director, Victoire de Castellane, this new collection of three rings and three necklaces reinterprets the mysterious skull and crossbones ― or tête de mort ― motif. Here, the symbol is framed as a celebration of life, with Dior explaining that the pieces reinterpret the Latin phrases “Memento mori” and “Carpe diem,” both of which “remind us that we must take advantage of every moment.”

The collection's new rose gold, white gold and yellow gold pieces also stand out with their soft colours, all of which have been picked to symbolise a state of mind. The deep blue of chalcedony symbolises strength, the powdery pink of quartz symbolises tranquility and the gentle violet of amethyst symbolises equilibrium. Plus, the designs subtly integrate small emblems or objects cherished by Christian Dior. For example, the white gold and blue chalcedony ring and necklace are adorned with a sprig of lily-of-the-valley ― one of the couturier's favourite flowers ― while the yellow gold and amethyst creations are decorated with a tsavorite garnet clover.

The collection also features a rose gold ring and necklace with diamonds and pink quartz. ― AFP-Relaxnews