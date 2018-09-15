Chef Roy Choi to open Flamin' Hot Cheetos-themed pop-up

Chef Roy Choi will serve the Flamin' Hot fries at the pop-up in Los Angeles. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 15 ― Chef Roy Choi has created a Cheetos-themed menu that includes Hot Cheetos Burritos and Flamin' Hot rice bowls for a pop-up that will take place in Los Angeles next week.

For the second edition of the Cheetos Restaurant pop-up, which last year enlisted TV chef Anne Burrell, Choi will headline the event in the heart of Hollywood Hills.

Choi is famous for having set the food truck movement in motion with his fusion Korean-Mexican mobile eatery Kogi BBQ. His version of the pop-up, dubbed “The Flamin' Hot Spot” will feature Hot Cheese Burritos, stuffed with short rib, avocado, cheese and Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

Other items on the three-course menu include Flamin' Hot Chipotle Ranch Wings and for dessert, Cheetos Sweetos hot cakes and churros.

The event is organised by Cheetos parent company PepsiCo and Frito-Lay.

For those who can't make it out to LA, Choi has also posted the recipes on the pop-up website.

The Flamin' Hot Spot runs September 18-20. ― AFP-Relaxnews