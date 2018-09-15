Umno out in force at PAS Muktamar

Umno’s top leaders attend the PAS Muktamar in Kuala Terengganu September 15, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PETALING JAYA, Sept 15 — Umno leaders headed by Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi attended in numbers at the PAS Muktamar in Kuala Terengganu today, delivering on the pledge for its leadership to take part in the former rival’s event.

Leaders from Umno’s main wing were joined by those of its Youth and Puteri movements.

Other Umno leaders present include vice-presidents Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa, and information chief Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

Zahid was greeted by PAS central committee member Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali, information chief Nasrudin Hassan, and Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi upon arrival this morning.

Given a place of prominence at the Islamists’ annual assembly, he was also personally received by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Wanita chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad had arrived ahead of the larger Umno delegation to attend their counterpart movement’s earlier assemblies.

Aside from Umno, MIC also sent deputy president Datuk Seri SK Devamany to the event while

Parti Cinta Malaysia was represented by vice president Datuk Huan Cheng Guan.

The main 55th PAS Muktamar takes place today and tomorrow