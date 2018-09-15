Three killed in car-trailer collision in Kuala Kangsar

A car was involved in an accident with a tailer at the 18th Mile, Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Kangsar, killing three people. ― Picture via Facebook/Bagan Serai Kampung Halamanku

KUALA KANGSAR, Sept 15 ― Three people including two siblings were killed when their car was involved in an accident with a tailer at the 18th Mile, Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Kangsar at Kampung Jamuan, Kota Lama Kiri near here, last night.

In the incident at about 7.30pm, the dead victims were identified as Muhammad Amirul Fahmi Samsudin, 12, Muhammad Asyraf Hamdan Al Fikri, 27, and his younger brother Muhammad Irfan, 17.

Kuala Kangsar Fire and Rescue Station Head, Mohd Taufiq Abd Sattar said they all died in the Nissan Sunny car they were travelling in at the scene of the incident, while the trailer driver sustained minor injury.

He said that as soon as the distress call was received, firemen were rushed to the scene and found the car had skidded to the left of the road and was trapped under the empty trailer.

“A crane had to be used to lift the trailer as its head was stuck on the high voltage Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) electric cables. A TNB personnel was summoned to cut electricity supply temporarily to the area,”he said when contacted here.

He added that the bodies of all victims were handed over to the police for further action and the operation ended at about 11.58pm. ― Bernama