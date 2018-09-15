Umno leaders deny getting 1MDB’s funds allegedly funnelled to Najib

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa says he has not been called in for any investigation over the corruption scandal surrounding 1MDB. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Sept 15 — Senior Umno leaders have rejected allegations that they received funds allegedly from 1MDB and channeled to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa pointed out to the New Straits Times that he has not been called in for any investigation over the corruption scandal surrounding the state investment firm.

“Maybe this is because I did not receiving money from 1MDB,” he was quoted as saying.

Annuar was asked to comment on a police statement asserting that RM2.973 billion from 1MDB was allegedly transferred to Najib’s personal account.

Najib was the president of Umno at the time, but has since been replaced by Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Annuar also said accepting money did not mean that the receiver was involved in the scandal, after Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said investigations showed more than 50 people including politicians received the money.

Annuar’s predecessor, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, also urged people to stop speculating and let the police complete their investigations.

“As far as I am concerned, I did not receive money from 1MDB and up until now I have yet to receive any calls from the police,” the Umno treasurer was quoted as saying.

Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman also denied receiving funds from 1MDB, saying instead his division had only received money in the form of monthly provisions from the Perak Umno liaison committee.

“A portion of the provision (RM5,000) was used to pay electricity bills, rentals and other expenses.

“The provision is not enough which compels the division to look for its own resources,” he said.