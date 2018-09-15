Customs studying possibility of reducing number of private jetties, says D-G

Customs director-general Datuk Seri Subromaniam Tholasy said he was discussing with relevant agencies to see whether the private jetties were still relevant for use or should be demolished. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

SIBU, Sept 15 ― The Royal Malaysian Customs is studying the possibility of reducing the number of private jetties in the country which have been found to be among the main factors for smuggling activities being rampant, especially involving cigarettes and liquor.

Customs director-general Datuk Seri Subromaniam Tholasy said he was discussing with relevant agencies to see whether the jetties were still relevant for use or should be demolished.

“I do not deny that jetties are needed but they should not be for bringing in commercial goods. The use of these jetties is to bring in construction items or bulk goods that cannot be brought in through normal ports,” he told a press conference at the Sibu Customs Office, here yesterday.

He said the move was part of a drastic customs effort in strengthening control on smuggling.

Subromaniam said at present there were hundreds of private jetties nationwide with some approved by the customs and others by state government agencies. ― Bernama