John Legend joins ‘The Voice’ for 2019 season

John Legend performing onstage during the 58th Annual Grammy Awards, February 2016. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 15 — The US edition of televised musical talent contest The Voice is welcoming Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award winning musician John Legend onto its coaching staff for 2019’s Season 16.

With Jennifer Hudson to leave NBC’s The Voice at the end of this next Season 15, award-winning musician John Legend is joining the show.

Having won ten Grammy Awards since his 2005 R&B album debut Get Lifted, Legend recently became one of the rare few performers to have netted the EGOT quadruple crown — an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

He received an Oscar in 2015 for co-writing Glory for historical drama Selma, a Tony for co-producing stage play Jitney and, at 2018’s September 9 edition of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, an Emmy for his role as a producer on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, in which he also held the lead role.

He joins Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton for the show. Levine and Shelton have been with The Voice US since its 2011 debut, with Jennifer Hudson on board for seasons 13 and 15, and newcomer Ballerini increasing the coaching staff to five from a customary count of four.

Hudson and Clarkson were both made famous by their performances on American Idol, at the time broadcast by Fox though now on ABC.

Season 15 of The Voice is to begin on September 24, 2018, with Season 16 expected February 2019.