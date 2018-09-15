Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Life

Of fast cars and burning rubber

Published 5 hours ago on 15 September 2018

By Shafwan Zaidon

Car enthusiasts admiring some of the cars on display. ― Malay Mail pix
Car enthusiasts admiring some of the cars on display. ― Malay Mail pix

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― The roar of engines accompanied by loud sounds from audio systems greeted the hundreds of people who gathered for an autoshow in Balakong during a recent weekend.

Held at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre, the show featured burnout tyres competition, drift shows and a gathering of car club owners.

The RollingSpeed Night Chapter has become an attraction for Malaysians to get a closer look of their favourite cars.

For car modification enthusiasts, the festival was a chance for them to find inspiration.

As for me, it was my first experience with the motorsport community.

It was a thrill to hear them “battling” it out at the indoor parking lot.

The event gave drivers an opportunity to show off their skills.
The event gave drivers an opportunity to show off their skills.

Related Articles

In Life