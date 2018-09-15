Of fast cars and burning rubber

Car enthusiasts admiring some of the cars on display. ― Malay Mail pix

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― The roar of engines accompanied by loud sounds from audio systems greeted the hundreds of people who gathered for an autoshow in Balakong during a recent weekend.

Held at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre, the show featured burnout tyres competition, drift shows and a gathering of car club owners.

The RollingSpeed Night Chapter has become an attraction for Malaysians to get a closer look of their favourite cars.

For car modification enthusiasts, the festival was a chance for them to find inspiration.

As for me, it was my first experience with the motorsport community.

It was a thrill to hear them “battling” it out at the indoor parking lot.