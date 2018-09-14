Over 200,000 in Johor enjoying free water since Sept 1

State International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the water rebate will be stated in the account holders’ bills every month. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Sept 14 — A total of 205,217 SAJ Ranhill Sdn Bhd account holders have been enjoying 10 cubic metres or RM8 worth of free water since September 1 under its water rebate programme.

State International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the water rebate will be stated in the account holders’ bills every month.

“Eligible account holders will automatically receive the rebate every month and we will review their eligibility every three years,” he told reporters after reviewing and explaining about the free water programme to local residents at Taman Desa Jaya, near here, today.

The 10 cubic-metres of free water supply for the B40 group was part of the Pakatan Harapan promises in its GE14 manifesto, involving an estimated RM31.68 million a year. — Bernama