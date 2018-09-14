Naza Premira introduces three limited edition Vespa scooters

A poster of a Vespa scooter and logo displayed at the Vespa plant at Baramati April 28, 2012. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Naza Premira Sdn Bhd, the official distributor of the Vespa brand in Malaysia, has introduced three limited edition scooters, namely the Vespa 946 (RED), Vespa Sprint Carbon and Vespa Sei Giorni.

The ultra-modern and eco-friendly Vespa 946 (RED), is powered by a 150 cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine with three valves, which consumes minimal fuel, makes very little noise and boasts exceptionally low emission levels.

It is priced at RM66,000 and available exclusively in red.

The Vespa Sprint Carbon packs a punch with the Piaggio Group’s new and ultra-modern i-Get 150 cc air-cooled engine capable of brilliant performance, lower operating costs with reduced noise and extremely high overall efficiency.

Available in black, the Vespa Sprint Carbon is priced at RM17,400.

Meanwhile, the Vespa Sei Giorni is the heir to the original Vespa Sport “Sei Giorni”.

It uses the most powerful engine in the history of Vespa scooters – the modern and technological 300 Euro 4, a single cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, electronic injection engine capable of putting out 15.6kW of power at 7,750 rpm, ensuring quick response in acceleration and overall brilliant performance.

The Vespa Sei Giorni is available in green and priced at RM38,000.

All three models are now available for viewing at selected authorised Vespa dealerships and outlets nationwide. — Bernama